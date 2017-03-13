New plans for Canalside

BUFFALO, NY - Plans for "Interpretive Structures" at Canalside are moving forward.

During a meeting of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation on Monday, the board of directors approved a $1.3 million contract with Buffalo-based Hamilton Houston Lownie Architects to provide designs of several new facilities under consideration.

The project focuses on former buildings located along the Commercial Slip. The ideas include:

Two open air pavilion structures allowing for a range of three-season programming, activities and possibly semi-permanent exhibits and/or experiences.

Recreation of the brick facade of the Union Steamboat building.

A backdrop for a concert stage.

A visitor center.

Public restrooms.

A Buffalo Police sub-station.

ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia says, "The Canalside Interpretive Structures project will further advance our work by promoting and incorporating architectural elements that celebrate and interpret the historical significance of the Erie Canal and surrounding area.”

