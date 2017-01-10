New bill would require pilot breathalyzer test

examination of sobriety by a policeman (Photo: piotr290, Piotr Latacha)

A state lawmaker from Brooklyn says he'll propose legislation that would require pilots departing from New York airports to submit to a breathalyzer test before takeoff.

Assemblyman Felix Ortiz, a Democrat, tells the New York Daily News that the life and safety of pilots and the "flying public" must be protected.

Ortiz has also previously proposed legislation that would ban restaurants from using salt in foods and another that requires skiers to wear helmets.