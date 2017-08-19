More than 100 adoptions made on Clear the Shelters Day

BUFFALO, NY — Saturday marks the second year in a row that Channel 2 is hosting the local Clear the Shelters Day campaign.
All pet adoption fees will be waived at adoption agencies across the country to find animals their fur-ever home.
As of 10 p.m., 135 adoptions were recorded across Western New York.
Here's an update on how many adoptions there have been at each local agency.
Chautauqua County Humane Society — 40 adoptions
City of Buffalo Animal Shelter — 23 adoptions
Wyoming County SPCA — 6 adoptions
Erie County SPCA — 23 adoptions
Tabby Town Cat Adoption — four adoptions
Niagara County SPCA — 39 adoptions
We will continue to update these numbers as more agencies share their adoption data.
