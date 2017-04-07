Nearing NY budget deal includes SUNY Poly money

The New York State Capitol in Albany (Photo: WGRZ file)

ALBANY - New York lawmakers are poised to approve $207.5 million for the Rochester photonics institute and other major SUNY Polytechnic Institute projects as part of the state budget, which is now nearly a full week late.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers appeared to be nearing a deal Thursday to end the week-long budget impasse, which has largely been fueled by disagreements over juvenile-justice reform and education funding.

Senate Republicans are scheduled to discuss the potential compromise Friday morning, a day after the Democrat-led Assembly signaled its support.

“The final details are done – if not done, pretty darn close to it," Senate Deputy Majority Leader John Flanagan, R-Syracuse, said Friday on WGDJ-AM in Albany.

More details of a final state budget -- which is expected to total roughly $152 billion -- were revealed overnight, when the Legislature introduced a 900-page bill laying out how the state intends to spend billions of dollars on infrastructure and economic development.

Tucked into the bill: A $207.5 million fund dedicated to SUNY Poly projects, including the burgeoning AIM Photonics institute in Rochester.

The funding will help ensure SUNY Poly's major economic-development projects -- which are spread across upstate -- will continue, despite federal charges lodged last year against the college's founding president.

Alain Kaloyeros, SUNY Poly's former president and CEO, was removed after he and former top Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco were arrested.

Kaloyeros, who maintains his innocence, is accused of illegally steering a $750 million contract to build a massive Buffalo solar-panel manufacturing facility to a Buffalo-area developer, as well as $105 million in contracts to a Syracuse-based developer.

The SUNY Poly funding was included in Cuomo's original budget proposal in January, though it was broadly flagged for "strategic projects" that create or retain jobs and not specifically for the Albany-based school.

The final budget bill includes more specifics, requiring it goes to SUNY Poly-led projects while specifically flagging the Rochester photonics center and semiconductor research facilities in Albany.

DeFrancisco, meanwhile, predicted a final budget agreement would be reached Friday.

Assembly Democrats also expressed confidence that an end to the impasse is near.

"I have confidence. I have faith," Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle, D-Irondequoit, Monroe County, said as Democratic lawmakers headed into a closed-door conference.

"We are trying to close down our differences, and I think everybody is working in good faith."

The Senate GOP will discuss the potential stalemate-ending compromise in a late-morning conference call, and -- if all goes well -- senators could return to the Capitol this weekend or early next week to finish voting, he said.

Under the compromise, charter-school funding -- which had been set to increase $1,500 per student in June -- would remain flat this year, with future increases linked to funding increases for public school districts.

When it comes to juvenile-justice reform, most 16- and 17-year-olds would no longer be tried as adults, except in some violent felony cases.

An expert panel would determine whether individual offenders would be under the supervision of the state's prison system or the Office of Children and Family Services.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, signaled support for the deal Thursday.

His house was expected to pass the capital projects bill, which includes the SUNY Poly fund, on Friday.

“I think we're making progress to try to close this down," he said.

