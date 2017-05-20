Naval Park sought Pokemon Go changes

One of the game's "stops" appears inactive at Buffalo's Military and Naval Park. Photo by Dooley O'Rourke, WGRZ.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Pokemon Go players who frequent the Military and Naval Park may notice some changes this summer.

The Pokestops, or areas where players would collect items, have been turned off at certain times of the day.

Paul Marzello, the director of development at the Naval Park, said Pokemon Go created some problems.

The first was that players were staying beyond park hours, and police were constantly having to shoe them away.

"Secondly, they were starting to disrespect the park, and by that, I mean people were bringing their coolers, their blankets, their kids,” Marzello said. "This is not the kind of park that you would do these things in. We're not really a cemetery, like Forest Lawn, we're somewhere in between. We're a military and naval park, so there's a certain amount of respect you need to have when you're here.”

Marzello got to work researching who was behind the Pokemon Go app, and learned that is was created by game design giant Niantic. He decided to reach out to the company.

"After about the fourth or fifth try, an e-mail came back and said we'd like to talk to you about it,” he said. "I explained to them what was going on, that we were concerned about the damage to the park, the disrespect for the park, and we also had a safety concern because we had people driving down Marine Drive apartments, looking at their phones and really presenting a hazard for people who were just trying to cross.”

Marzello was pleasantly surprised at Niantic’s willingness to make things right.

Niantic agreed to remove a gym from the game’s map, which is where players battle their Pokemon. They also agreed to make sure the existing Pokestops created an opportunity for education.

"So [players] would go up to the Vietnam memorial, which could have been a hot spot, and learn a little about the memorial as they were standing there, so I thought this is a win-win for us,” Marzello said.

Finally, the Pokestops are no longer active in the Pokemon hours. Marzello said he believes that the stops should only be turned off between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., however he has no control over the changes, and for now, he is just happy to see that park behavior is so far better this season.

