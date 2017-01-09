COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Everyday police officers like Brit Lopez put their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities, but that commitment is often overshadowed by the negative stigma that has haunted law enforcement agencies in recent years.

"All the negativity is frustrating because a large majority of police officers are good and responsible. You may have a bad apple within the bunch, but that goes for every profession," said Lopez.

Officer Lopez says he also realizes that not all Americans think poorly of law enforcement, and he appreciates those who take time to get to know what an officers job entails.

Valerie Andrews went through College Stations Citizens Police Training, and now works for the alumni association as the second vice president. She says we should always recognize our police officers, and you can do so daily by tying a blue ribbon on your tree or putting a blue light on your porch.

(© 2017 KAGS)