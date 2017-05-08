Sheriff: Driver blames spider for car crash

Investigators in a Michigan township are sorting through details after a driver said he crashed his car when he was distracted by a spider.
Leelanau County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene of the single-car accident on Sunday just before 10 a.m. and found a GMC Envoy resting against trees along the northbound shoulder of South Good Harbor Trail near East Gatzke Road.
The driver was identified as a 26-year-old man from Grawn along with a 29-year-old woman passenger, also from Grawn.
The driver said he became distracted when he saw a spider on the visor above his head. The Envoy then veered off the east side of the road, traveled down into a ditch through heavy brush before coming to a rest against a small grove of trees.
The driver was uninjured but his passenger sustained an injury to her wrist. She was treated at the scene by Cedar Area Fire personnel.
