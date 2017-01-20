Protesters, police clash in DC (NBC)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police in the nation's capital say two officers have been injured and some police cars were damaged by protesters.

Police say officers used pepper spray to subdue protesters who were damaging cars, setting fires and using hammers and crowbars to damage the property of businesses.

They say they made "numerous arrests" and that an unspecified number of demonstrators have been charged with rioting.

*The live feed will go in and out depending on if crews have to move.

