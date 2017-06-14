Police, FBI hold presser on shooting in Va.

A view of shoes left at a baseball field after a shooting during a practice of the Republican congressional baseball at Eugene Simpson Statium Park June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. At least five people people including a top Republican congressman were wounded in a Washington suburb early Wednesday morning when a shooting erupted as they practiced for an annual baseball game between lawmakers. Senior congressman Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, according to fellow Republican lawmaker Mo Brooks who told CNN at least two law enforcement officers and one congressional staffer were also shot in the incident in Alexandria, Virginia. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)