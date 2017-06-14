WGRZ
Close

Police, FBI hold presser on shooting in Va.

WGRZ Breaking Video

WGRZ 5:12 PM. EDT June 14, 2017

VA Police and the FBI are holding a press conference to provide an update on this morning's shooting.  It is expected to start at 5:30pm.  Watch live in the video player above.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories