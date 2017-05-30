Olivia Newton-John cancels U.S. tour following cancer diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John (Photo: Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

Olivia Newton-John is postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour after discovering she has breast cancer that has metastasized to her sacrum.

What initially was thought to be back pain turned out to be something much more serious for the star, according to Newton-John’s Facebook page.

In addition to natural wellness therapies, Newton-John will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy, according to her announcement.

Newton-John said she is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.

"I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” says Olivia Newton-John.

Ticket buyers for the upcoming concerts should contact venues directly about refunds.

Rescheduled concert dates will be posted at OliviaNewton-John.com in the coming weeks.

© 2017 KXTV-TV