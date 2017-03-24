(Photo: Transcanada)

The company responsible for the Keystone XL oil pipeline said Friday morning that President Trump's administration had signed off on the project, clearing a key hurdle for a polarizing endeavor that has rankled environmentalists and inspired hope for jobs among supporters.

TransCanada Corp. said it had received a Presidential Permit from the U.S. Department of State to build the project. The company said it would consequently withdraw the bankruptcy claim it filed through the North American Free Trade Agreement and end its legal fight over the constitutional nature of former President Obama administration's rejection of the project.

The authorization was widely expected after Trump repeatedly pledged during his campaign to expedite the project.

Still, the approval is far from the last word on the project, which would involve construction of a 1,179-mile cross-border pipeline to transport oil from the province of Alberta to Nebraska.

TransCanada said it must still "engage key stakeholders and neighbors throughout Nebraska, Montana and South Dakota to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to advance this project to construction."

What's more, oil prices have dropped considerably over the last three years, making a new pipeline less lucrative.

But the Trump administration's reversal of the Obama administration's 2015 rejection of the project puts the initiative a step closer to reality. Trump's administration authorized the project in two months after the Obama administration took more than six years to review it.

"This is a significant milestone for the Keystone XL project," TransCanada CEO Russ Girling said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate President Trump's Administration for reviewing and approving this important initiative and we look forward to working with them as we continue to invest in and strengthen North America's energy infrastructure."

Critics have argued that the oil pipeline could harm the environment and accelerate climate change. Supporters argued the U.S. needs the jobs associated with the pipeline's construction and criticized what they considered to be the Obama administration's overreach.

In January 2016 TransCanada had initiated legal proceedings that involved filing a NAFTA claim in which it sought to claw back more than $15 billion in costs and damaged following the pipeline's rejection.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM