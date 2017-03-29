Jacksonville students upset over 'good girl' poster aimed toward female students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A flyer posted in the hallway at Stanton College Prep High School sparked outrage from the student body Monday night.

The flyer reflected "guidelines" for female students attending the dance. On the flyer, photos with appropriate dresses stated, "YES YOU ARE. GOOD GIRL."

Twitter immediately exploded with tweets from students who used the hashtag, #SCPGoodGirl.

ironic: college prep school prepares girls for a future where they can do whatever they want

stanton: "oh wait don't do that" #SCPGOODGIRL https://t.co/iMVeCvOgI4 — sammie♡ (@sammielosee13) March 27, 2017

TWITTER HASHTAG FOR TOMORROW - #SCPGOODGIRL // TOMORROW IS WOMENS DAY - PURPLE AND WHITE COLORS , DUCT TAPE FEMALE GENDER SIGN ON SHIRT — anthony paul (@anthonyrpaul) March 27, 2017

I've never been more proud of the Stanton student body. Stand up for what's right. Don't back down. They owe you an apology. #scpgoodgirl — Nidhi Saakshi (@NidhiSaakshi) March 28, 2017

In response, students united Tuesday wearing white and purple to support women. Some also donned shirts with the female sign emblazoned in duct tape.

“There’s a problem with this dress code that’s been outdated, stigmatizes the female body, and you need to do something about it and fix it," Stanton Senior Anthony Paul said, directing his message to Duval County Public Schools.

A tweet from DCPS stated, "The display of prom dress photos at Stanton College Prep is not appropriate or an approved policy. Images were removed on Mon. #SCPgoodgirl."

Lily Willingham, a Stanton senior whose tweet about the display went viral, said she thinks a generational gap is partially to blame for the word choice on the flyer.

“They didn’t quite see the issue about it being demeaning to women," Willingham said.



"So once they did realize that that offended us and that we weren’t okay with that they were like 'oh wow we didn’t see it that way' and they apologized.”

But one local psychologist worries the damage may already be done.

“I certainly can see that others messages were being conveyed besides just a dress code," Sarah Dew-Reeves, a licensed clinical psychologist at Nautilus Behavioral Health, said.

“It seems like the goodness of those girls would be equated with their physical appearance.”

Dew-Reeves said she usually sees an uptick in young female clients in the spring for depression, anxiety, body image and self-esteem issues, correlating with Spring Break, bathing suit season and prom.



“So something like this could definitely reinforce inadvertently those sorts of underlying feelings that girls may already have," Dew-Reeves said.

According to a Twitter video from a student at the school, the administration formally apologized for the flyers Tuesday morning.

"Please do accept my apology for this poor delivery of information, our intent is to make sure that prom is enjoyable and memorable."

