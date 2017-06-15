Trump: Congressman's condition 'more difficult' than first thought

President Trump speaks Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON - President Trump urged Americans on Thursday to pray for Rep. Steve Scalise as he fights for life a day after being shot on a baseball field.

"He's in some trouble," Trump said during a jobs event at the White House, calling Scalise a "great fighter" and "he's going to be OK, I hope."

The morning after visiting Scalise in the hospital, Trump said the congressman's challenges are "more difficult" than first thought.

The president also asked for prayers for lobbyist Matt Mika, also critically wounded during Wednesday's attack on Republican members of Congress who were attacked while practicing for an annual charity baseball game.

Trump said the universal support for Scalise and others wounded in the shooting might help heal the country's many political differences.

"We've had a very, very divided country for many years," Trump said.

Scalise, who underwent a third surgery Thursday, is listed in critical condition after being shot through the hip. The bullet caused massive bleeding, and damaged bones and internal organs.

Trump spoke during a White House event devoted to what aides called "Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives."

The former host of television's The Apprentice signed an executive order calling for more apprentice programs nationwide.

The shooter was killed by police officers whose work won praise from Trump in his remarks.

"They saved a lot of lives," the president said.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM