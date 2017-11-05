Texas church shooting: Trump responds, monitoring situation from Japan

(Photo: Photo courtesy of Richard Cortez / KENS)

President Trump tweeted that he is monitoring a shooting at a church in Texas. Several people were shot Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a rural church outside San Antonio.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told The Wilson County News and other media that the gunman walked into First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and began firing, killing some of his victims. The shooter has been taken down, the sheriff said.

President Trump tweeted from his trip to Asia: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an "evil act."

Abbot tweeted, "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS (Department of Public Safety) soon."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted: "Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene."

