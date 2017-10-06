Struggling New Mexico county to get employee dress code

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) - The manager of a struggling western New Mexico county says she wants to impose a dress code on employees amid the chaos.



The Gallup Independent reports (https://goo.gl/hvHyMK) Interim Cibola County Manager Valerie Taylor told commissioners last week she's banning flip-flops, T-shirts, and jeans. Taylor says the county dress code is now business casual.



The decision comes after the cash-strapped county cut the sheriff's fuel budget in half, ceased allocations for nonprofits, and adopted employee furloughs.



County Clerk Michelle Dominguez asked commissioners if the new dress code restrictions came with an allowance for new clothes.



Chairman Jack Moleres said an allowance is not in the budget.



Taylor says she expects employees to come dressed appropriately.



But Dominguez says staff already knew not to arrive like "a hobo off the street."

