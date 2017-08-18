Finnish stabbing spree: Police say 2 dead; suspect arrested

Rescue personnel have cordoned off the area at the Turku Market Square in the Finnish city of Turku where several people were stabbed on August 18, 2017. (RONI LEHTI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RONI LEHTI, This content is subject to copyright.)

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Police in the Finnish coastal city of Turku say they shot and arrested one person Friday following a stabbing spree in which at least two people died.

Police say they are looking for other possible suspects in the attacks.

The tabloid Ilta-Sanomat reports that six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with a stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife. It quotes one witness as saying a man with a bloodied knife stabbed one woman in the back, then turned and slashed a man several times in the neck and chest.

The Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat quotes witnesses as saying three people carrying sharp weapons and baseball bats ran through the streets stabbing bystanders.

Several persons stabbed in central Turku. Police has shot at suspected perpetrator. One person is apprehendee — L-S poliisi (@L_S_poliisi) August 18, 2017

On its website, Turku police reported that the suspect was shot in the leg. They called on people to stay out of the center of the city.

Although police have not confirmed any fatalities in the incident, the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat's website posted a photograph from the scene showing numerous police near a body covered with a sheet.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

Turku, with a population of around 180,000, is located on the southwest coast of Finland, 90 miles west of Helsinki. The city dates to the 13th century and boasts a medieval fortress known as the Turku Castle.

