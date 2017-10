Report: Tom Petty dead at 66

Musicians Steve Ferrone (L) and Tom Petty perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Legendary musician Tom Petty has reportedly died after suffering a full cardiac arrest Sunday evening, according to CBS.

On Monday afternoon TMZ reported that Petty had been rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that emergency crews rushed to Petty's Malibu home and were able to get a pulse at the time but he had no brain activity at the hospital. A decision was made to pull him off life support, TMZ said.

Petty was 66 years old.

Last week Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers wrapped up their 40th anniversary tour, according to the band's website.

Other musicians began sharing messages on social media Monday afternoon related to Tom Petty.

.@TomPetty... I love you so much. You are in my prayers. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

