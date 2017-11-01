Read names of 57 caught in 'Slick John' prostitution sting

Jose Guillermo (Photo: SPD)

A prostitution sweep aimed mostly at snaring men resulted in 57 arrests, the Shreveport Police Department announced Tuesday.

The operation, which law-enforcement agencies named "Slick John," resulted in the arrest of people from ages 19 to 66, according to information provided by police. "John" is slang for people who buy the services of a prostitute.

Most of those arrested were charged with soliciting prostitution, although there were a few other charges, including resisting an officer, pandering, drug possession and illegal possession of a firearm. One person was charged with human trafficking.

The operation also found one missing juvenile, police said.

Only a few of those arrested were women.

In addition to the arrests, participating law-enforcement agencies seized a Hi-Point 9-mm firearm, a Smith and Wesson 9-mm firearm, 385.3 grams of marijuana with a street value of $3,853, five doses of Alprazolam with a street value of $50, 3.8 grams of powder cocaine with a street value of $380, two doses of ecstasy with a street value of $20, 20 doses of Vyvanse with a street value of $200, $3,307 in cash, and two vehicles.

The Shreveport Police Department’s vice unit conducted the operation with assistance from the Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force and Greenwood Police Department.

All those arrested were booked into Shreveport City Jail or Caddo Correctional Center. Shreveport police identified those arrested as:



1. Charles Curry, 47, soliciting prostitution.

2. Walter Hall, 34, soliciting prostitution and possession of marijuana.

3. Michael Savoie, 40, soliciting prostitution.

4. Billy Lamon, 35, soliciting prostitution.

5. Richard Hamer, 60, soliciting prostitution.

6. David Smith, 25, soliciting prostitution, resisting an officer, possession of schedule I narcotic, possession of schedule II narcotic.

7. Christopher Reliford, 29, soliciting prostitution.

8. Charlie Rodgers, 26, human trafficking.

9. Rodney Dotie, 49, soliciting prostitution.

10. Shomichael Smith, 21, soliciting prostitution.

11. Richard Chapman, 59, soliciting prostitution.

12. Charles Watson, 30, soliciting prostitution.

13. Ambrose Morgan, 42, soliciting prostitution.

14. Emmanuel Stewart, 51, soliciting prostitution.

15. Herbert Phillips, 41, soliciting prostitution.

16. Jasamine Madere, 25, prostitution.

17. Kenshena Woodward, 19, resisting an officer, prostitution.

18. Malcom Starling, 21, pandering.

19. Harold Stewart, 43, soliciting prostitution.

20. Gary Blow, 43, soliciting prostitution.

21. Lorenzer Brown, 30, soliciting prostitution.

22. John Gardner, 34, soliciting prostitution.

23. James Thomas, 66, soliciting prostitution.

24. Paul Ellis, 29, soliciting prostitution.

25. Oliver Floyd, 36, soliciting prostitution.

26. Tameka Green, 29, prostitution.

27. Vanessa Carey, 29, prostitution.

28. Sedrick King, 44, soliciting prostitution.

29. Devin Washington, 23, soliciting prostitution, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer.

30. Jose Guillermo, 23, soliciting prostitution.

31. Kyle Knoche, 41, soliciting prostitution, possession of schedule V narcotic, possession of schedule II narcotic.

32. Charles Beasley, 58, soliciting prostitution.

33. Jordan Betts, 26, soliciting prostitution.

34. Leonard Parker, 52, soliciting prostitution.

35. James Lalande, 30, soliciting prostitution.

36. Edward King, 38, soliciting prostitution.

37. Brandon Hunt, 34, soliciting prostitution.

38. Deshawn Cole, 31, soliciting prostitution.

39. Christopher Biggs, 39, soliciting prostitution.

40. Michael Blevins, 46, soliciting prostitution.

41. Noe Costeneda, 33, soliciting prostitution.

42. Eric Graham, 37, soliciting prostitution, illegal carrying of firearm.

43. John Entrekin, 46, soliciting prostitution.

44. Jimmie Mays, 51, soliciting prostitution.

45. Paul Shepard, 35, soliciting prostitution.

46. Kenton Dunams, 27, soliciting prostitution.

47. Paul Kennedy, 49, soliciting prostitution.

48. Melvin Williams, 33, soliciting prostitution.

49. Eddie Tennie, 51, soliciting prostitution.

50. Brandon Atkins, 33, soliciting prostitution.

51. Drew Furrh, 32, soliciting prostitution, possession of schedule II narcotic.

52. Timothy Walton, 30, soliciting prostitution.

53. Brandon Pendleton, 29, soliciting prostitution.

54. Kameron Jordan, 43, soliciting prostitution.

55. Henry Kimble, 33, soliciting prostitution.

56. Gabriel Lewis, 33, possession with intent of schedule I narcotic, soliciting prostitution.

57. Linton James, 51, soliciting prostitution.

