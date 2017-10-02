WGRZ
Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, more celebs react to the 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas

What we know about the situation in Las Vegas

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY , TEGNA 9:10 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

Following a deadly shooting in Las Vegas that has left more than 50 people dead and over 200 injured, celebrities are taking to social media to express their grief.  

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 after receiving reports of an active shooter at the Route 91 Harvest festival, near the Mandalay Bay Casino at about 10:10 p.m. local time.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of Las Vegas Police confirmed at a news conference that the shooter had fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. He said officers responded and the suspect was dead. 

Jason Aldean was performing as the shooting began. On Instagram, he said he his crew members were safe and that he was "heartbroken." "Tonight has been beyond horrific," he captioned a picture of the city. 

 

 

Jake Owen, who was slated to perform ahead of Aldean Sunday called the event "unimaginable." "Please pray," he tweeted.

 

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray.

— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

 

Chris Young tweeted that he clung to "the floor of a trailer behind the stage" and later added that he felt "lucky to be alive."

 

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire...

— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

 

 

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking

— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

 

Brad Paisley dedicated his prayers to those at the festival and tweeted, "There are no words right now that suffice."

 

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice.

— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

 

Miranda Lambert said her heart had been broken. 

 

 

Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum tweeted that he was, "Praying 4 everyone in the country community & everyone at the scene.

 

 

Kelsea Ballerini thought of "the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy."

 

 

Those outside of the country community were also in mourning. Celine Dion, who has a residency at Caesars Palace, said that she was "Praying for all the innocent victims and their families."

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas

— Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Mariah Carey offered her thoughts to those affected. "Praying for everyone's safety," she tweeted

 

 

Trey Songz, who tweeted he was in Vegas at the time of this incident, offered his prayers and shared that he and his team were safe. 

 

 

Ne-Yo, who is from Las Vegas, called the news "crazy" and hoped people could "stay safe."

 

 

Kendra Wilkinson, a co-host of a show at Paris Las Vegas, said she was "absolutely sick to my stomach."

 

 

A befuddled Paris Hilton asked, "What is our world coming to?!"

 

 

Ruby Rose expressed her deepest condolences. "I'm so sorry for what is happening right now," she tweeted. "It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling."

 

 

Sam Smith described the scene as "horrifying," adding his "heart and soul is with all the victims & their families and friends."

 

 

With tears in his eyes, DJ Steve Aoki told viewers in a video with a Henderson, Nev. geotag to "check on each other" and "stay indoors."

 

 

Khloé Kardashian exlaimed, "Things have got to change!"

 

 

Mandy Moore called the news "devastating."

 

 

Actress Holly Marie Combs took a stand against automatic weapons, writing, "My only thought is that amount of rounds in automatic rifle should not be available or made or allowed."

 

 

Assault rifles were on Sheryl Crow's mind. "Can we discuss the loss of rights of people going to a concert because of the lack of assault rifle regulations?" she tweeted

 

 

Chloë Grace Moretz called the Las Vegas police members who responded "true (heroes)."

 

 

