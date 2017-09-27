Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, dies at 91

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy, has died at the age of 91 on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the magazine.
Reports indicated the boundary-pushing icon passed away in his home at the Playboy Mansion.
American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4— Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017
This story is developing and will be updated.
