WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

How to get Starbucks BOGO free holiday drink for 5 days

The promotion is happening from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 13

Sonja Haller, All the Moms , TEGNA 1:49 PM. EST November 07, 2017

Grab a friend or just be prepared to get your caffeine buzz on — Starbucks’ BOGO holiday drink special starts this week.

From 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 13, buy one holiday beverage and get the second one free. 

What are you in the mood for?

The coffee giant’s promotion is called “Give Good Share Event,” and the free holiday drink has to be of equal or lesser value than the one you buy. This year’s holiday drinks (hot, iced or blended) include:

Peppermint Mocha
Caramel Brulee Latte
Chestnut Praline Latte
Holiday Spice Flat White
Gingerbread Latte
Eggnog Latte
Teavana Joy Brewed Tea

But wait…there’s more.

The same BOGO free offer also applies to Starbucks’ Cake Pops.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories