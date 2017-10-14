Harvey Weinstein expelled from Oscars motion picture academy

Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks onstage at The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner in partnership with Bvlgari and Grey Goose at Montage Beverly Hills on February 25, 2017. (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company, 2017 Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein, the producer accused by some of Hollywood's leading actresses of sexual assault, was expelled Saturday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The board of governors for the Academy reviewed Weinstein’s membership during an emergency meeting , and released a statement Saturday afternoon that they "voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy."

"We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify," the Academy said in a statement.

Fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal continues more than a week after an explosive New York Times investigation detailed decades of sexual harassment accusations against Weinstein, and the New Yorker released its own report, including allegations of rape and sexual assault. The Weinstein Company, which he helped to found has fired him, and Weinstein's wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Weinstein said he's living in "a waking nightmare."

Bob, Harvey's brother and co-founder of The Weinstein Company, said he knew that his brother was a philandering bully, but had no idea "the type of predator" his brother is accused of being. "I want him to get the justice he deserves," Bob said.

Over his career, Weinstein has cobbled together 341 Oscar nominations and 81 wins. His films include The King's Speech, The Artist and Shakespeare in Love, all of which won best picture.

An Academy statement Wednesday called Weinstein’s alleged actions “repugnant, abhorrent and antithetical” to the group which organizes the Oscars.

Since then, other big-name actresses — including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow — have come forward to share their own harassment stories involving Weinstein, and myriad politicians, actors and actresses have condemned Weinstein in a series of statements.

The Academy's board of governors includes Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg and Laura Dern.

