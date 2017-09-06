Hurricane Irma makes first landfall in Caribbean islands

This image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration shows Hurricane Irma on Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo: Jose Romero, AFP/Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLA. - Hurricane Irma made its first landfall in the Caribbean early Wednesday as the Category 5 storm swirled on a path that could see it strike the Florida coast by the weekend.

The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Antigua and Barbuda around 2 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. Residents said over local radio that phone lines went down as the eye passed. "May God protect us all," local authorities said.

The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining sustained winds near 185 mph as it lashed the Leeward Islands with exceptionally strong winds and heavy rain and was heading west-northwest on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba. It could reach Florida as early as Friday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Previous hurricanes with Irma's ferocity such as Hurricane Wilma (2005) and Hurricane Mitch (1998) reached their maximum intensity in either the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean Sea.

As of 5 a.m. ET, Irma was traveling west-northwest at about 16 mph.

A mandatory evacuation for visitors to the Florida Keys was set to begin at sunrise Wednesday, with residents required to evacuate later in the day. President Trump has already declared emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and authorities in the Bahamas said they would evacuate six southern islands.

It's been 25 years since a Category 5 hurricane struck the U.S., and Irma could potentially become just the fourth storm of that strength to barrel into the U.S. Category 5 hurricanes destroy a high percentage of homes, often causing total roof failure and wall collapses. Fallen trees and power poles isolate residential areas. Power outages last for weeks or months. And areas can be uninhabitable for the same time frame.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM