6 police officers shot, 2 dead, in Florida and Pennsylvania

A suspect in the deadly shooting of two Florida police officers was arrested hours after the attack, authorities said Saturday.

Everett Miller faces a first-degree murder charge for the slaying of police officer Matthew Baxter, 27, and may face more charges for the shooting of police officer Sam Howard, 36, said Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell at a news conference. Baxter, a married father of four, and Howard, a married father of one, were shot Friday in Kissimmee in an area with a history of heavy drug activity.

Baxter died shortly after the shooting. Howard was in grave condition until he died Saturday afternoon, according to the police department.

“I am so proud of the sworn and civilian members of our department by acting quickly to identify the suspect and bring him to justice. We will mourn over the next few days….we will get through this and we love them for what they do,” O’Dell said.

Sheriff's deputies found Miller at a bar. He reached for his waistband when approached by deputies, who were able to contain him. Miller had a revolver and handgun on him.

Authorities reported there were three other suspects. However, O'Dell doesn't expect any other arrests.

President Trump tweeted well wishes to the Kissimmee Police Department on Saturday morning.

My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!#LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Florida Gov. Rick Scott also tweeted out condolences.

We Mourn the Loss of Officer Matthew Baxter; Praying for Quick Recovery of All Other Officers: https://t.co/JSkjOgbDG0 pic.twitter.com/wftRiChNSa — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 19, 2017

In north Florida, two officers arriving at an attempted suicide in Jacksonville were shot, one in the stomach and the other in both hands. A pair of state troopers in Pennsylvania also were shot Friday night south of Pittsburgh.

