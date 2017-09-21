WGRZ
10 pumpkin spice products that should've never existed

Fall is here, break out the Pumpkin Spice everything. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.

Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA 4:13 AM. EDT September 22, 2017

Pumpkin spice season arrives sooner every year, with consumers finding pumpkin products on the shelves as early as August. Not only are the products arriving earlier, but they’re getting weirder as well. Have we hit the Golden Age of pumpkin spice, or have we taken the trend too far? Before you make your decision, check out the newest and most outlandish pumpkin spice products for those of you living the PSL (Pumpkin Spice Lifestyle).

Pumpkin Spice Perfume 

Why eat a pumpkin pie when you can smell like one? Demeter is a New York based fragrance company that makes dozens of scents from apple blossom to pizza. According to a study on their website, “the smell of Pumpkin Pie increases arousal in men by 40%.”

Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm 

Have you ever gulped down a Pumpkin Spice Latte and thought “Wow, I wish my mouth could smell like this forever?” Well, this lip balm from Burt’s Bees just might be your product.

Pumpkin Spice Deodorant

If perfume and lip balm aren’t enough, you can now make sure that you even sweat pumpkin spice. Round out your bath and body routine with Native’s Pumpkin Spice Latte stick deodorant.

Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops 

Seasonal colds mark the transition from summer to colder fall and winter weather just as much as the pumpkin\ spice craze does, and now thanks to CVS, you’ll still be festive even when you’re sick.

 

 

Pumpkin Spice Protein Powder

Don’t worry if sugary lattes aren’t compatible with your diet. You can now buy 5 lbs of pumpkin spice protein powder on Amazon.

Pumpkin spray-on spice 

If the outrageous amount of pumpkin spice products are still not enough for you, never fear. Now you can make anything pumpkin spice with this spray. Popcorn? Veggies? Boring office sandwich? Transform your mundane meals to a pumpkin spice meal.

Pumpkin spice dog treats

You don’t even have to be human to hop on the pumpkin spice bandwagon.

Pumpkin spice seasoned roasted crickets

What’s worse about this product: the fact that you’re eating crickets or the fact that they’re pumpkin spiced?

Pumpkin Spice Wine 

 

 

Rainy Monday vibes

A post shared by The California Fruit Wine Co. (@cfwco) on

 

Switch up those pumpkin spice coffee breaks with a pumpkin spice happy hour.

