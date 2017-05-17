Yes, Apple really did patent its own pizza box

Images of Apple's pizza container shown in a patent first filed in 2010. (Photo: United States Patent & Trademark Office) (Photo: Custom)

We know Apple for its innovation, between the iPhone, the iPad, and its line of Mac computers.

But perhaps the company's most important creation was hiding within Apple headquarters all this time: a circular pizza box.

Details of the pizza box were revealed in a lengthy piece in Wired detailing a tour of the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, Calif.

However, this pizza box doesn't appear to be a perk for employees of the new Apple campus. A patent for the container was filed in 2010, and since updated in 2012.

According to the patent, openings at the top of the container would allow moisture to escape and prevent food from becoming soggy.

Among the inventors named on the patent are Francesco Longoni, described as "the maestro of the Apple Park café."

Apple first revealed the details of its new 175-acre campus in February. The campus features a ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building boasting the world’s largest panels of curved glass.

Other amenities include a visitors' center with an Apple Store and cafe open to the public, a 100,000-square-foot fitness center for employees, two miles of walking and running paths, secure research and development facilities and the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater.

