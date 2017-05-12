Trump's lawyers: No Russian income in last decade with a 'few exceptions'

(Photo: Getty Images)

President Trump's lawyers say that their review of his tax returns for the last 10 years do not "reflect any income of any type from Russian sources" — with "a few exceptions."

Those exceptions add up to tens of millions of dollars, however.

The letter, written by longtime Trump lawyers Sheri Dillon and William Nelson and addressed to Trump, reports no equity investments by Russians in businesses controlled by Trump nor any debt to Russian interests.

The lawyers wrote that Trump did earn income from a $95 million Florida property sale to a Russian billionaire in 2008 and from a 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow. The event accounted for a "substantial portion" of the pageant's $12.2 million in foreign income that year, they said.

It's not clear how much Trump profited from these transactions. His lawyers said he had bought the Florida property in 2005 for $41 million.

In the letter released Friday by the White House, Dillon and Nelson said Trump likely received other income from Russian sources, such as payments for hotel rooms or Trump-branded ties, wines and mattresses. But they said those amounts were "immaterial" and would not have been identified on his tax records as coming from Russians.

The lawyers, who have served as tax attorneys for Trump and the Trump Organization since 2005, did not release the returns they examined.

Earlier this week, Trump and White House officials said he had directed a private law firm to send a certified letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, asserting the president had no business interests in Russia. The move came after Graham, who chairs a Senate panel investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, said he might want to look into Trump's business ties.

Trump has bucked four decades of presidential tradition in refusing to release his tax returns. He has repeatedly denounced investigations into possible collusion between his campaign associates and the Russians as a partisan witch hunt.

