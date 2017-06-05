Trump won't block Comey testimony, White House says

WASHINGTON, DC - May 03: Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday May 03, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Photo: The Washington Post, 2017 The Washington Post)

The White House says President Donald Trump will not assert executive privilege to try to block testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says the president's power to invoke privilege is "well-established." However, she says Trump will not take that step in order to ensure a "swift and thorough examination of the facts" related to Comey's firing and the multiple investigations into Russia's election meddling.

Comey is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill Thursday.

© 2017 Associated Press