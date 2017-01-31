Trump to keep Obama executive order for LGBTQ workplace protections

(Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The White House said Tuesday that President Trump will maintain workplace protections for gays and lesbians instituted during the Obama administration.

"The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump," the administration said in a statement.

Gay rights groups had expressed concern that Trump would reverse that order, but White House aides said such a step has not been contemplated. Drafts of proposed orders to roll back the Obama order had circulated through Washington in recent days, which caused concern among LGBTQ activists and others.

In its statement, the White House said that Trump "is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression."

It said Trump "is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community."

For Trump, who promised during the campaign that he would rescind many of Obama's executive actions, it is a sign that he will not discard everything from his predecessor.

Gay rights groups, meanwhile, said Trump cleared a low bar by agreeing to keep the existing policy. Some expressed concern moving forward, citing for example the administration's recently announced temporary travel ban from seven Muslim countries.

"LGBTQ refugees, immigrants, Muslims and women are scared today, and with good reason: Donald Trump has done nothing but undermine equality since he set foot in the White House,” said Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “Donald Trump has left the key question unanswered -- will he commit to opposing any executive actions that allow government employees, taxpayer-funded organizations or even companies to discriminate?”

