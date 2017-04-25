Trump to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day

WGRZ
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day with a speech at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The president speaks Tuesday as part of the museum's unveiling of its new conservation and research center, home to a vast collection of artifacts donated by those who survived Hitler's massacre of Jews during World War II.

Congress established the Days of Remembrance as the nation's annual commemoration of the Holocaust.

 

