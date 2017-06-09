Trump says James Comey's testimony showed 'no collusion, no obstruction'

President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis as they hold a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House June 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says fired FBI director James Comey’s testimony Thursday proved there was “no collusion, no obstruction” and that “he’s a leaker.”

Trump also says Comey confirmed a lot of what Trump had claimed about their interactions, though he says other parts of Comey’s testimony “just weren’t true.”

Trump said he would be willing to testify under oath.

Trump won’t rule out his previous claim that there may be tapes of his conversations with Comey.

He says, “Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future.”

