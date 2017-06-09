Reports: Trump's lawyer files complaint against Comey for leaked memos

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on June 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's private lawyer will file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey with the Senate jusiciary committee and Justice Department Inspector General for leaking memos according to reports.

BREAKING: Trump's private lawyer to file leak complaint against Comey with DOJ's Inspector General & Senate Judiciary Cmte. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 9, 2017

The complaint comes after Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he gave the contents of his memos he kept on his conversations with Trump to a friend and asked it be leaked to the press.

It's unclear if Trump's attorney Marc Kasowitz will file the complaints, but they are exploring their options, CNN reported.

Trump broke his silence on Twitter following explosive testimony by Comey, declaring "total and complete vindication."

Trump's Twitter account had been quiet throughout Comey's testimony accusing the administration of spreading "lies." But a day after the closely watched hearing, Trump struck back with an early morning tweet: "Wow, Comey is a leaker."

Trump was expected to face journalists later Friday in a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who is visiting the White House.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

