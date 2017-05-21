Trump arrives in Israel in search of 'the ultimate deal'

President Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, are welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv, Israel Monday, (Photo: JIM HOLLANDER, EPA)

JERUSALEM - President Trump arrived in Israel Monday in search of what he has called "the ultimate deal" — an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement that would finally end decades of failed and frustrating diplomacy.

Fresh off two days of Arabian summits that saw him warmly received by leaders of Muslim countries, Trump arrived at Ben Gurion International Airport and walked a red-carpeted gauntlet of Israeli dignitaries there to greet him. The display wasn't entirely spontaneous: Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made attendance mandatory for all government ministers.

Trump's schedule over the two-day Israeli leg includes visits to Christian and Jewish holy sites, meetings with Israel's president and prime minister, and a trip to Bethlehem to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



"Over the course of my lifetime, I’ve always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Trump said this month as he met with Abbas at the White House earlier this month. "Let's see if we can prove them wrong, O.K.?"

Briefing reporters on Air Force One on the way from Riyadh to Tel Aviv, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump feels now is a "moment in time" when a breakthrough is possible.

"I think the president has indicated he’s willing to put his own personal efforts into this, if the Israelis and the Palestinian leadership are ready to be serious about engaging as well," he said.

The visit to Jerusalem is part of a carefully constructed theme of Trump's first foreign trip as president. By visiting countries that are the spiritual homes of Islam, Judaism and Catholic Christianity, Trump is seeking unity as he dives head-first into some of the most intractable conflicts in the world..

"The president's intention is to visit these religious sites, to highlight the need for unity among three of the world's great religions — unity in confronting a very grave threat to all civilization, and unity in embracing an agenda of tolerance," said National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

But the visit also comes as the U.S.-Israeli relationship is stressed by revelations that Trump shared sensitive Israeli intelligence with Russia in an Oval Office meeting two weeks ago. The White House insists that Trump did not divulge the source of his intelligence about potential terrorist threats emanating from Syria, but intelligence agencies worry that details of the plot could allow the Russians to identify where the information came from.

Tillerson said he doesn't expect Trump to bring up the incident. "I don’t know that there’s anything to apologize for,” he said.

