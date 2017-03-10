These are the best cities for St. Paddy's Day celebrations

Spectators watch marchers during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD)

About 10% of Americans claim Irish ancestry, but who knows how to throw the best St. Patrick's Day party?

WalletHub says Buffalo, N.Y., in its 2017 Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations report. The credit score website studied four key metrics against 200 of America's most populated cities: St. Patrick's Day traditions, cost, safety and accessibility and weather. St. Patrick's Day traditions held the most weight in the study.

Boston scored No. 1 in traditions; Albuquerque, N.M. scored No. 1 in cost; Cedar Rapids, Iowa, came in No. 1 for safety and accessibility; and, Pittsburgh topped the list for best St. Patrick's Day weather.

Here is the list of the overall top 10 cities:

1. Buffalo, N.Y.

2. Madison, Wis.

3. Boston, Mass.

4. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

5. Worcester, Mass.

6. Pittsburgh, Pa.

7. Akron, Ohio

8. Tampa, Fla.

9. Philadelphia, Pa.

10. Cleveland, Ohio

