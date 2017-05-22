Stars react to deadly blast outside Ariana Grande concert

Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images) (Photo: Dave Thompson, 2017 Getty Images)

Shock filled Twitter following a deadly blast Monday night outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The Greater Manchester Police Department reported via Twitter that 19 people have been confirmed dead "with around 50 others injured." With many searching for answers, stars took to social media to mourn.

Nicki Minaj said she ached for her "sister" and all those affected.

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Bruno Mars had "no words" to describe how he felt about the tragedy.

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Cher, who performed Sunday night in Las Vegas, sent her prayers.

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

Harry Styles said he was "heartbroken."

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

British pop star Ellie Goulding sent her love.

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

Demi Lovato teared up at the news.

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

The Rock sent a message out to the victims and their families.

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

Josh Groban shared simple heartbreak.

💔stay strong Manchester💔 — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 22, 2017

Sam Claflin urged people to "stop spreading hate."

My thoughts are with Manchester...

And yours should be too. Stop spreading hate. — Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) May 22, 2017

John Stamos was on tour with the Beach Boys nearby.

We're on tour a half mile away from explosion but SAFE! Insane world. Grab all the peace and love you can. Praying now. #Manchester — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 23, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM