See the heartwarming illustrations of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds cheering up the Internet

The back-to-back deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, have been difficult for fans to process over the last two days. Many have jumped on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to voice their grief. A few talented artists have shared illustrated remembrances of the beloved actresses and are making an impact on fans.

Ricky LaChance's sketch of mom and daughter, in the costumes of their most famous roles, has reverberated around the Internet as many found its simple composition a better tribute than words alone.

Similar sketches of Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars and Reynolds as Kathy Selden from Singin'' in the Rain have been shared and liked as the news has sunken in.

RIP #debbiereynolds #singinintherain #carriefisher A photo posted by noriofujikawa (@noriofujikawa) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:16pm PST

Original sketches and renderings began popping up Friday after Fisher was rushed from LAX to the hospital after a heart attack suffered on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Amanda Wong took the moment to reflect on the Star Wars icon and her constant companion, Gary the French bulldog.

"I sketched it very quickly Saturday morning as a way for myself to send good vibes into the universe for her recovery," Wong told USA TODAY in an email. "I saw a lot of tributes to her most iconic looks from the original trilogy, but I chose the General Organa persona because I think it's more fitting to who Carrie Fisher is now: she's middle-aged, she's gone through a lot of pain, and she's still fighting! Also because seeing pictures of modern Carrie Fisher with her dog Gary is always hilarious and heartwarming."

More tributes flooded in after news of her death broke Tuesday. See some of the best below.

Angel #princessleia #carriefisher #gone #forever #angel #starwars A photo posted by Ian Skelton (@ianskelton1977) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:22am PST