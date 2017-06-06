Authorities are responding to an incident near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a man attacked an officer, police confirmed to multiple media outlets.
Police shot the suspect and are urging all people to stay away.
The Paris police department tweeted that an officer was injured, and that the suspect has been sent to the hospital.
BREAKING: Paris police say they are responding near Notre Dame Cathedral, urge passersby to stay away.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2017
One person inside the cathedral tweeted that everyone there was safe and shared a photo.
Everyone is safe! #NotreDamedeParis pic.twitter.com/7OmNso737T— Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017
This story is developing and will continue to be updated.
