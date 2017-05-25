Close Over 20 killed in bus attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt TEGNA 6:32 AM. EDT May 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Gunmen fired on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo, killing 23 people and wounding at least 25 others, Egyptian State television reported Friday. This story is developing and will continue to be updated. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana Shoreline Trail Project Completed Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse Scajaquada Creek turns red More Stories Buffalo Police search for missing 77-year-old man May 26, 2017, 5:08 a.m. New details released on free SUNY tuition eligibility May 25, 2017, 5:46 p.m. A very wet day across Western New York May 25, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
