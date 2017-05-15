SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. - A woman was killed after she pushed her daughter out of harm's way when a car driven by an elderly woman jumped a curb.

According to NBC New York, 55-year-old Diane Aluska was walking on a sidewalk with her 16-year-old daughter Sunday when a Toyota Corolla jumped the curb and struck her. The two were reportedly leaving church and had stopped at a bakery.

Aluska reportedly pushed her daughter out of the way prior to being struck and was pinned beneath the car. Police say witnessed helped push the car off Aluska.

The car's driver, identified as 80-year-old Ann Riolo, was reportedly backing out from a parking spot on South Wellwood Avenue when she mistakenly hit the gas, according to NBC New York. The car backed into Aluska on the sidewalk before striking the Lidenhurst Fire Department building.

Riolo suffered injuries during the crash but has not been charged.

Aluska's daughter was also hurt, but is expected to be OK, according to NBC New York.

