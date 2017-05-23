Melania, President Trump and a modern history of presidential hand holding

Melania Trump is making headlines over her apparent refusal to hold the president's hand.
Example one happened Monday, when she and President Trump were walking down the tarmac after landing in Israel. She appears to swat his hand away.
OUCHhttps://t.co/XaPL1AbCm5 pic.twitter.com/zpZGkQxDFP— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 22, 2017
Example two took place Tuesday, when the pair were disembarking from their plane in Rome. The president appears to reach for his wife's hand, but Melania quickly moves it away, brushing hair out of her face.
Trump and Melania arrive to Rome AF1 👋 pic.twitter.com/JjXzgM6Ox3— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 23, 2017
Why does it seem to matter? Maybe because we haven't seen such a stir over a physical gesture before.
Below, a photo history of the last five presidents and first ladies who can show the Trumps how it's done:
2016: Barack and Michelle Obama
2008: George W. and Laura Bush
2000: Bill and Hillary Clinton
1989: George H.W. and Barbara Bush
1985: Ronald and Nancy Reagan
And a reminder that the Trumps did hold hands on Inauguration Day:
