McCain: America's standing was better under Obama than Trump

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing June 8, 2017. McCain has been a critic of both President Trump and former president Barack Obama. (Photo: Jack Gruber, USA TODAY)

WASHINGTON - Sen. John McCain has given blistering reviews of President Obama’s foreign policy in the past, but after President Trump’s response to a terrorist attack in London, the Arizona Republican says America’s standing abroad was better off under the last president.

Earlier this month, Trump attacked Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London, on Twitter less than 24 hours after eight people were killed and dozens were wounded during a terrorist attack in the city.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement,” Trump tweeted. The quote Trump used mischaracterized remarks from Khan, who had urged Londoners to stay calm despite a larger police presence following the attack.

“What do you think the message is? The message is that America doesn’t want to lead,” McCain said about Trump's statement, according to The Guardian. McCain has been a frequent critic of Trump, particularly on his handling of foreign policy.

McCain said America's standing with the world was better under the previous administration, “as far as American leadership is concerned, yes."

His view of Trump’s foreign policy must be pretty low, because McCain was no fan of Obama’s approach. McCain told The Hill in 2016 that Obama deserved an “F” for his handling of foreign policy.

McCain is the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a leading voice in the Senate on foreign policy. He ran against Obama for the presidency in 2008.

