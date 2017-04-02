LA Governor: Batten hatches, storm already killed mom, daughter

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a severe weather press conference at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security late Friday afternoon. (Photo: Courtesy photo/Richard Carbo)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents throughout Louisiana to batten down the hatches as storms that have already killed a mother and daughter in Acadiana will flash throughout the night across the state.

"These (storms) are just getting started," Edwards said during a press conference Sunday afternoon at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security in Baton Rouge. "This is an extremely dangerous weather event."

Edwards said two unconfirmed tornadoes have already been reported in central Louisiana. Heavy damage from one is being reported in Alexandria, where state Rep. Lance Harris texted that one of the tornadoes just missed his neighborhood.

A possible tornado in Breaux Bridge Sunday morning is suspected in causing the death of Francine Gotch, 38, and her daughter Nevaeh Alexander, 3, when their mobile home was toppled.

Edwards said the National Weather Service as issued "it's highest level of warning" for northern and central Louisiana into the afternoon and overnight and "moderate and enhanced" danger of severe weather in southern Louisiana.

The governor said high winds, tornadoes, hail and flooding are all possibilities.

"The state as a whole is on high alert," the governor said. "It's likely to be an all night event."





