Jewelry store faces criticism for billboard

The Spicer Greene Jewelers billboard on 240 East near Westgate reads "Sometimes, it's okay to throw rocks at girls..." March 23, 2017. (Photo: Angela Wilhelm/awilhelm@citizen-times.com)

ASHEVILLE - The internet is ready to rumble with a local jewelry store for a controversial billboard that went up Monday with the phrase, "Sometimes, it's ok to throw rocks at girls..."

Several posts attacking the Spicer Greene Jewelers' advertisement off Patton Avenue near Interstate 240 appeared on the popular Facebook group WAX, West Asheville Exchange.

One, made by Shannon Page on Wednesday evening, generated 160 responses and 228 comments in less than 24 hours.

"Their sexist billboards have always annoyed me, but this one is horrifying," she wrote. "Not cool. Normalizing and finding humor in the, 'He hit you because he likes you' mentality that we feed to children is not ok.

"Small steps like this lead to a culture of violence against women. Also, children will not see the humor in this billboard. All they will see is, 'It's ok to throw rocks at girls.'"

Page told the online group of nearly 28,000 members that she works with kids and doesn't want them exposed to this type of message. She said the youths were confused and offended Wednesday morning. "It broke my heart to explain to them why it was 'funny.'"

The business posted an apology to its Facebook page just after 2 p.m. Thursday. "We did not intend to cause controversy and our billboard communicated something we did not intend," it said.

It also agreed to donate 10 percent of its sales through Sunday to Helpmate to honor its work in the community.

Spicer Greene Jewelers has called Asheville home for 91 years, said Eva-Michelle Spicer, the current co-owner. The family run downtown business is currently in its fourth generation.

"It was a fun play on words; we certainly didn't mean harm by it," she said. "I don't take offense to it and I didn't mean offense by it."

Spicer Greene Jewelers is considering taking down its ad, Spicer said. It does not want to offend the community. The company usually changes its billboard every 4 weeks. Another ad was planned for next month.

Jewelry is a gift that comes from love, Spicer said. Spicer Greene Jewelers does not condone violence against anyone. The business is here to help people celebrate anniversaries, weddings and milestones like the birth of a first child.

In the past, Spicer Greene Jewelers has donated to Helpmate, a domestic violence support and prevention agency, and Our VOICE, the local rape prevention and support nonprofit, she added.

Even though the intent was in jest, the billboard is a prime example of how attitudes that contribute to gender-based violence are both subtle and pervasive, said Angélica Wind, executive director of Our VOICE. "We want to be careful not to trivialize violence, because doing so perpetuates it," she said.

"Though unfortunate, it is our hope that the dialogue around the billboard will spark action to prevent violence against women."

Ellen Perry, a literature and humanities teacher in town, said a group is planning on protesting in front of the jewelry store this Sunday.

"I’ve been communicating with Spicer Greene Jewelers about it but am getting nowhere," she said Thursday morning. "I’m also working with Mayor Manheimer, Helpmate, and Our VOICE to see if they will make a statement related to the very real threat of violence against women in Buncombe County and Asheville city."

The family decided to use the advertisement at Thanksgiving. The idea came from Spicer's 87-year-old grandmother and 60-year-old aunt, she said.

The phrase has been used by other jewelers, sometimes amid controversy. The Toronto Metro News reported in 2015 about a Calgary business changing its sign with the same marketing after people complained.

Troy Shoppe Jewellers replaced the message with: "Lighten up YYC. We love women. We aim to make you sparkle the way you deserve."

The phrase: "Sometimes it's okay to throw rocks at girls!" became a registered trademark of Sawyer Jewelers, Inc. in Fenton, Mich., in 2016, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Spicer Greene Jewelers didn't start receiving a lot of comments until Wednesday, Spicer said. The store has since fielded phone calls, e-mails and comments online.

The response has been mixed, she added. Some people love the billboard and told the owners not to take it down. Others have made references to Sharia law and the stoning of women in the Middle East.

"People went crazy," said Spicer's husband, Elliott Spicer, co-owner of the store. "I think when we put it up we had no idea that would be on people's radar. It got taken out of context pretty quick."

The billboard is painted white and shows the "rocks" in question — red, blue, yellow, green, pink and silver gemstones — floating around bold, black letters.

Spicer Greene Jewelers has used its advertising in recent years to appeal to younger clientele, Elliot Spicer said. This is not the first time its billboards have struck a chord with the community.

One advertisement last fall showed someone holding up their ring finger posing the statement: "She's tired of waiting." Another in the summer of 2015 featured someone painting a proposal on the sign visible from the interstate. "Sam, will you marry me?" it said.

Even that billboard attracted attention, said Eva-Michelle Spicer. The company intentionally used a gender neutral name and people thought it was taking a stance on same-sex marriage.

"You can't make all the people happy all the time and I don't think just a piece of jewelry gets noticed," she said.

Facebook user Sherry Buchko posted on WAX that she liked the advertisement.

"Oh good Lord!" she replied to Page's post. "Stop being so d--n offended by everything! Great marketing if you ask me! Good job Eva-Michelle Spicer!"

Later, Buchko told the Citizen-Times that she thinks the billboard is "adorable."

"Anyone in the right mindset probably does as well," she said. "This has nothing to do with 'rape culture' or 'Sharia law'.' That's absurd. Way to go Spicer Greene, not only for being a valuable part of our community, but for having exemplary marketing skills."

