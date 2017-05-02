How to order the Narwhal, Dragon and Mermaid at Starbucks

The Mermaid (Photo: USA TODAY)

A fun-colored drink can still be yours, even in a post-Unicorn Frappuccino world.

There are more than 36,000 ways baristas can customize Frappuccino beverages, according to Jarryd Boyd, Starbucks spokesperson.

"If a customer would like to order a beverage that is not listed on our menu boards, we recommend they know the recipe so that their barista can handcraft the beverage perfectly for them," Boyd said. "Our customers and partners are always coming up with creative customizations, and we’re always excited to see people customize their favorite Starbucks drinks to their liking."

During the Unicorn Frappuccino's reign, some even experimented with the limited-time powders in lemonade.

Now that the Unicorn powders are gone, costumers are looking for more multi-colored drinks. Three non-official drinks are trending:

Dragon Frappuccino: Green Tea Crème Frappuccino with vanilla bean powder and berry cup swirls. The Starbucks location I ordered this from was out of the berry and instead added blended dehydrated berries, which created a less-than-ideal chunky texture.

Narwhal: Blended strawberry lemonade with vanilla bean powder and a dollop of whipped cream. I asked the barista to also top it with green powder, for an extra pop of color.

Mermaid: The base is a Pokemon Go Frappuccino. The drizzle is more complicated: eight pumps of white mocha, three pumps of toasted coconut, and three scoops of matcha powder, blended and swirled around the cup.

Follow USA TODAY on Snapchat to see what our staffers thought of the concoctions in a Tuesday taste-test. Spoiler: All drinks are extremely sweet, similar to the Unicorn which had 59 grams of sugar in a grande. We thought they made for fun photos, but will probably not re-order.

There's no word yet on future Unicorn Frappuccino availability, but Starbucks did just unleash the new Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino — it's the total opposite of the Unicorn, described as "extra-dark."

Those who love the blended beverages will also be glad to know Frappuccino Happy Hour will be back May 5-14. Customers who visit from 3-6 p.m. local time will enjoy half-off Frappuccino blended beverages, any flavor and any size.

