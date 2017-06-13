WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter, so J.K. Rowling stepped in

Megan Yoder, TEGNA 10:01 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

Two popular authors teamed up digitally against Donald Trump on Tuesday in a series of tweets that's got the internet talking. 

The Twitter drama unfolded when popular horror writer Stephen King tweeted claiming the president had blocked him on the social networking site. 

King, an outspoken critic of the president, hasn't held back his online judgment in the past.

Just hours before tweeting about getting blocked, King mocked Trump's unusually praise-filled Cabinet meeting held on Monday. The author's account is full of similar critiques of the commander in chief:

But just after King announced his banishment from the president's Twitter following, a fellow author came to his rescue.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling quoted King's tweet, saying she would send Trump's posts to him. 

Rowling is also a vocal opponent of Trump.

The internet responded accordingly.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories