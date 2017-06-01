Chloe Moretz is 'appalled and angry' by body-shaming marketing of her movie

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 04: Actress Chloe Grace Moretz attends The Trevor Project's 2016 TrevorLIVE LA at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Trevor Project) (Photo: Tommaso Boddi, 2016 Getty Images)

Chloe Grace Moretz wrote on Twitter that she's "appalled and angry" about the marketing of her animated movie, Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs.

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The English-language Korean Snow White parody, which features Moretz's voice in as the classic heroine, has been advertised in Cannes with the line, "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short," accompanied by a picture of a slender brunette next to a chubbier one. The implication: That the curvier girl is "no longer beautiful."

Reaction to the billboard has been very negative, with people reaching out directly to Moretz, asking her why that sort of marketing is OK.

Speaking about misogynistic and body shaming publicity in Cannes... Being less thin and tall ≠ being less beautiful! #cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/r4f8fIQjBU — Hugo Emmerzael (@HugoEmmerzael) May 16, 2017

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

This Chloe Moretz cartoon also seems, uh, questionable pic.twitter.com/93ieRc9JnQ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 25, 2017

Well, Moretz says it's not OK.

"I have now fully reviewed the (marketing) for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team," the 20-year-old wrote Wednesday in the first of three tweets about the movie. "(Please) know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety ... The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control."

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The animated film, which is slated for a 2018 release, has also been under fire for its trailer. The clip shows two boys look on with horror as a woman undresses and instantly gains weight.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM