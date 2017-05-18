WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Car hits pedestrians near Times Square, multiple injured

TEGNA 12:33 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

Multiple people are injured after a car crashed into a crowd near Times Square. 

Television images taken at the scene midday Thursday showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

Thirteen people are being treated, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story that will be updated. 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories