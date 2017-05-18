Car hits pedestrians near Times Square, multiple injured

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square (New York City Fire Dept.)

Multiple people are injured after a car crashed into a crowd near Times Square.

Television images taken at the scene midday Thursday showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

Thirteen people are being treated, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story that will be updated.

