AZ man gets his pants tangled up in fence

One man's attempt to burglarize a Tucson, Arizona school went south when his pants got caught on the school's fence, leaving him hanging upside down. (Photo: Jesse Sensibar, Facebook)

TUCSON, Ariz.-- If you're thinking of climbing a fence, where you shouldn't be, make sure to skip the baggy pants or you might end up like this man in Arizona.

One man's attempt to climb a school fence in Tucson went topsy-turvy when his pants got caught in the school's fence.

This left him hanging upside down, pants around his ankles and, needless to say, looking pretty at fault for his attempt.

A driver cruised by the scene and took a picture and posted it to Facebook, which garnered 400 reactions and more than 400 shares.

The witness admits he was going to help him off the fence, but when he got back around to the school fifteen minutes later, police were already on the scene.

No word on what the man was attempting to do if he had successfully climbed the fence.

