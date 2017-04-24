Autopsy: 'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran likely died of cancer

Erin Moran, the former Happy Days child star who was found dead at her Indiana home over the weekend, likely died of cancer, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and the county coroner.

A statement released by authorities Monday and confirmed by the Associated Press said that an autopsy found that Moran "likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer." Toxicology tests were performed and results are pending, but "no illegal narcotics were found" at Moran's residence in New Salisbury, Ind., about 20 miles from Louisville, Ky.

The statement did not say what kind of cancer Moran had.

"Happy Days" actress likely died of cancer. Statement from sheriff and coroner released a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/O2v1enMbgB — Chris Turner (@ChrisTurnerWDRB) April 24, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM