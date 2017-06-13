Jeff Sessions begins testimony before Senate panel
Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that any suggestion that he colluded with Russian officials while he was advising the Trump campaign is 'an appalling and detestable lie.'
WUSA 3:29 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
